California boy dies when stabbing suspect’s car hits teens

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that hit a group of Southern California high school students, killing one and injuring three, has been arrested for investigation of murder and other crimes, including an earlier stabbing. The students were struck on a sidewalk Tuesday near Westlake High School in the city of Thousand Oaks. A police spokesperson says eyewitnesses told investigators they saw the suspect intentionally drive onto the sidewalk. Authorities allege the suspect earlier stabbed a Walmart employee and assaulted another employee in adjacent Simi Valley, and then was involved in a disturbance at his parents’ home in nearby Camarillo. Twenty-four-year-old Austin Eis faces a court appearance Thursday. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.

