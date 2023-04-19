Kenyan leader warns of regional effects from Sudan fighting

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president, who is among mediators tasked with brokering peace in Sudan, has called for an end to the fighting in the country, warning it could destabilize the region. President William Ruto also urged Sudan’s rival parties Wednesday to allow access to humanitarian aid and cooperate with a mission from a regional body of Eastern African countries, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development. Sudan’s military and its rival, the Rapid Support Forces, have been fighting for five days — leaving nearly 300 people dead, according to the United Nations health agency. Kenya’s Ruto said the situation in Sudan “is evolving into a threat to regional and international peace and security,” and deplored that diplomats have been targeted in the fighting.

