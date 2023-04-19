‘Rust’ movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Filming on the Western movie “Rust” is scheduled to resume at a movie ranch in Montana. The announcement comes in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin on the original production in New Mexico. An attorney for Rust Move Productions said filming will restart Thursday at the Yellowstone Film Ranch. Baldwin will continue his involvement as both an actor and producer. Prosecutors in Santa Fe are pressing forward with involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Baldwin and a weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty.

