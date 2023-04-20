Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Airport officials in Austin, Texas, say an American Airlines worker has died after being injured on the ramp area just outside the terminal. Emergency officials said Thursday they were called just after 2 p.m. and found the person dead from what they describe as traumatic injuries. The death occurred at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. A police spokeswoman says the man was driving a service vehicle that struck a jet bridge. Other fatal injuries around commercial airlines in recent years have included two airline employees who died last year in accidents in Montgomery, Alabama, and New Orleans. A worker at the Austin airport in 2020 after being struck by Southwest Airlines jet on a runway, which police ruled was a suicide.

