Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto’s airport

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say a cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport. Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn says a “high value” container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening. It was reported to police shortly afterward. No arrests have been made.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.