Women’s soccer team plays to keep Mariupol in spotlight

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A women’s soccer team from Mariupol rose from the ashes last year in August when a new season started. After their city was devastated and captured by Russian forces, they formed a new team in Kyiv. With five of the original players from Mariupol, they recruited new members from across the country. Despite significant challenges, including a shortage of funding, the team decided to take a risk and continue to compete in the top league. Their goal? Not only to keep their place in the league but also to remind everyone that despite the occupation that will soon hit the one-year mark, Mariupol remains a Ukrainian city.

