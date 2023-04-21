Argentina’s President Fernández won’t seek reelection

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández announced Friday he won’t seek reelection for a second term this year, a decision that follows months of infighting among the ruling coalition as it grapples with a fragile economy and galloping inflation. The center-left president’s unexpected announcement, which he made through a video posted on social media titled “my decision,” came as he was faced increasing pressure from coalition members not to run and polls showing declining approval ratings. The decision immediately shook up Argentina’s political landscape months away from August primaries and the October presidential election.

