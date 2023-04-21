Maine takes railroad to task over cleanup after derailment

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is taking Canadian Pacific Kansas City to task over the cleanup following a freight train derailment and fire. Commissioner Melanie Loyzim sent a letter Thursday telling the railroad that its efforts have failed to meet the agency’s expectations with regards to response and timing. Two concerns are that the railroad failed to move a pair of cars containing hazardous material farther away from the site in a timely manner, and failed to remove diesel fuel from saddle tanks before moving locomotives, causing a spill. Three locomotive engines and six train cars derailed on April 15 in Somerset County. Three workers were treated and released from the hospital.

