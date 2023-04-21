Man who drove into pedestrians in Berlin convicted of murder

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a 30-year-old man who drove into groups of pedestrians in Berlin last year of one count of murder and 16 of attempted murder, ordering him to be permanently held in a psychiatric hospital. The Berlin regional court concluded Friday that the driver, a German citizen born in Armenia, was in a psychotic state when he drove onto the sidewalk in a popular shopping district in the west of the capital in June last year, killing a teacher and injuring eleven students on a school trip. A pregnant woman, a teenage girl and two men were also injured. The driver was detained by passers-by before being arrested by police. The court also banned the man from driving for life.

