Minister: Ukraine will beat Russia in war of technologies
By HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight conventional battles on the front lines, Europe’s first major war of the internet age has also sparked a war of technology as both sides vie for advantage with their drones and satellite communications. Ukraine’s minister in charge of technology tells The Associated Press that both sides have been keeping pace with one another thus far. But Mykhailo Fedorov says he is confident his country has the motivation and abilities to out-innovate Russia in the end.