Peru ex-leader Toledo surrenders to be extradited from US

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique has surrendered to U.S. federal agents to be extradited to Peru. He faces charges in his native country that he accepted millions of dollars in bribes as part of a mammoth corruption scandal in which four of Peru’s ex-presidents have been implicated. Toledo turned himself over to U.S. Marshals Service agents in San Jose on Friday after losing a yearslong legal battle against his extradition. Toledo is accused of taking at least $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht, a giant Brazilian construction company. He denies the charges.

