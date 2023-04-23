Australia plans major overhaul of defenses as China rises

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A government-commissioned review says Australia needs to spend more money on defense, make its own munitions and develop the ability to strike longer-range targets as China’s military buildup challenges regional security. The Defense Strategic Review supports the so-called AUKUS partnership between Australia, United States and Britain and recommends deepening the relationships with other key partners. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government commissioned the review to assess whether Australia had the capability and preparedness to defend itself. He said his government supports the direction and findings of the review, which will strengthen Australia’s national security.

