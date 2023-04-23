Biden expected to tap Julie Rodriguez to run 2024 campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to tap Julie Rodriguez, a senior White House adviser, to manage his reelection campaign. That’s according to a person familiar with the president’s deliberations who spoke on the condition of anonymity because Rodriguez’s appointment has not been finalized and Biden has yet to formally launch his reelection campaign. CBS News was first to report that Biden has decided to pick Rodriguez. She is a longtime Democratic party activist who also worked in former President Barack Obama’s White House and as an aide to Vice President Kamala Harris during her Senate days.

