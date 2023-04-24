Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles prosecutor told jurors that actor Danny Masterson drugged three women before raping them. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told a jury Monday during opening statements at the second trial of the star of “That ‘70s Show” that Masterson gave drugged drinks to each of the women, then raped them in his home between 2001 and 2003. Mueller had not been allowed to directly assert that the women were drugged at Masterson’s first trial, where a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial. Masterson’s attorneys have denied the allegations, saying the women’s stories are full of inconsistencies and are not credible.

