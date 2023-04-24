Guatemala leader in Taiwan expresses ‘rock-solid friendship’

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The president of Guatemala has appealed to other governments to respect Taiwan’s sovereignty during an official visit at a time when China’s ruling Communist Party is stepping up efforts to isolate the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. President Alejandro Giammattei’s government is one of a dwindling number that have official relations with Taipei instead of Beijing. Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war. They compete for recognition from small, mostly poor countries in Africa, Latin America and the South Pacific with infusions of aid and investment. The Taiwanese president visited Guatemala this month.

