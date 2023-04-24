Hundreds gather in Turkey to remember WWI dead on Anzac Day
By EMRAH GUREL
Associated Press
CANAKKALE, Turkey (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered near the former World War I battlefields in Turkey to pay homage to soldiers from Australia and New Zealand who died in a disastrous campaign 108 years ago. Tuesday’s Anzac Day services on the Gallipoli peninsula began at dawn with a didgeridoo performance and hymns. Around 1,700 dignitaries and travelers who made the annual pilgrimage held a minute of silence. The annual ceremonies mark the first landings of troops from the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps, known as Anzacs, at Gallipoli on April 25, 1915. The dawn landings were part of a failed British-led campaign to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.