‘I was on fire’: Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl

GASTONIA, N.C (AP) — As the bullet pierced his lung and liver, the only thing Jamie White could think about was getting his 6-year-old daughter to safety. A North Carolina neighbor had opened fire after some children went to retrieve a basketball from his yard. The violence was the latest in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial circumstances. White said: “I was worried about my babies.” After being shot, he told the Gaston Gazette on Monday that, “I was on fire. I honestly didn’t think I was going to make it.” His wife was wounded and his daughter was hit by bullet fragments in her cheek. The neighbor has been arrested.

