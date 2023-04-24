Mob in Haiti capital burns to death 13 suspected gangsters

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police and witnesses say a mob in the Haitian capital has beaten and burned 13 suspected gang members to death with gasoline-soaked tires after pulling the men from police custody at a traffic stop. The horrific violence Monday underlined the increasingly lawless situation in Port-au-Prince where criminal gangs have taken control over an estimated 60% of the city since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Haiti National Police said in a brief statement that officers stopped and searched a minibus for contraband, and had confiscated weapons from suspects before they were “unfortunately lynched by members of the population.” The statement did not elaborate on how the mob was able to take control of the suspects.

