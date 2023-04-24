Sen. Ron Johnson renews call for Wisconsin abortion vote
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is renewing his call for a statewide vote in Wisconsin on abortion rights, but has declined to say how he would vote on such a measure. Johnson won reelection to a third term in November, one of only two Republicans to win statewide in Wisconsin since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. During the campaign, Johnson called for a statewide referendum on abortion. Johnson dodged the question of how he would vote during a press club appearance on Monday, but said he suspects most people would not support abortions past 12 weeks.