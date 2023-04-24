Serbian leader lashes out at the West over Kosovo vote

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Serbian president has sharply criticized Western officials who are mediating talks on normalizing ties with Kosovo, calling them liars and fraudsters, and says the Serb minority in the former Serbian province won’t tolerate foreign “occupation.” Aleksandar Vucic spoke on Monday, a day after local elections in the Serb-populated northern part of Kosovo, which were overwhelmingly boycotted by the Serb voters there. As a result, ethnic Albanians were elected. Vucic praised the vote boycott by the Kosovo Serbs, saying that it represented “a peaceful political uprising” against their “occupiers.”

