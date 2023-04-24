Sony brings Spider-Verse, Denzel, ‘Napoleon’ to CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sony chairman and CEO Tom Rothman did not hold back on the opening night of CinemaCon. Speaking to a crowd of theater owners and exhibitors, Rothman reminded them Monday night in Las Vegas that Sony is and was the “only major studio dedicated entirely to theatrical.” The studio’s motion pictures group president Josh Greenstein added that while other studios experimented with streaming and shortened theatrical windows over the past few years, Sony stayed the course. Sony brought out stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Denzel Washington as well as new footage from films like “Napoleon” and “Kraven the Hunter” to get exhibitors excited about upcoming films and their potential to draw audiences to theaters. CinemaCon runs through Thursday.

