Which countries are evacuating citizens from Sudan?

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Hundreds of foreign nationals have been safely evacuated from Sudan where continued fighting threatens to plunge the African country deeper into chaos. Foreign governments deployed their military assets to fly people out safely – among them France, which is using its airbase in neighboring Djibouti for the airlift. Britain deployed hundreds of soldiers from its key airbase in the Cyprus to evacuate its diplomatic staff out of Khartoum. Despite the rapid mobilization, not all has proceeded smoothly – many Britons still in Sudan have complained that their government isn’t giving them enough information about evacuation plans. Nonetheless, many countries are ramping up efforts to get their people out.

