Youngkin meets with Taiwan’s leader during trade mission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has met with the president of Taiwan to discuss mutual trade and investment initiatives and other business matters. His office also announced Monday that the governor had signed an executive order establishing an economic development office in Taipei during Day 1 of his first international trade mission. The Republican governor will visit Japan and South Korea later this week. The visit by Youngkin comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and treats dealings between U.S. and Taiwanese officials as a challenge. Youngkin has been considered a possible 2024 presidential contender and has not publicly ruled out a run.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.