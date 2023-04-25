Fate of Oklahoma death row inmate rests with parole board

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma state board will decide whether to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who is scheduled to die next month and who even the state’s top prosecutor says deserves a new trial. The Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday will consider whether to recommend that Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of Richard Glossip, who has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese. In an unusual twist, the state’s new attorney general said that instead of presenting a case for Glossip’s execution, he will ask the panel to recommend sparing Glossip’s life.

