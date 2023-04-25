Israel marks Memorial Day plagued by divisions, violence

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is marking its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks amid some of the nation’s deepest political divisions in history. The country came to a standstill and heads bowed Tuesday while a two-minute siren blared for the 24,213 soldiers killed and 4,255 attack victims. People visited cemeteries during the most solemn day on the nation’s calendar, which runs from sundown Monday to sundown Tuesday. The solemn occasion has also paused monthslong, massive demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies’ plan to overhaul the judicial system.

By OHAD ZWIGENBERG and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press

