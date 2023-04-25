Mom, boyfriend get life sentences in 10-year-old boy’s death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of a 10-year-old California boy who died after being tortured has been sentenced to life in prison, along with her boyfriend. Heather Barron and Kareem Leiva were sentenced on Tuesday. They were convicted last month of first-degree murder and of child abuse against two other children. The couple were accused of killing Barron’s son, Anthony Avalos, in 2018. Prosecutors said that for years Anthony was beaten, dropped on his head, smashed into the floor or furniture, burned with cigarettes, denied water and food and forced to kneel for hours on a concrete floor.