China’s Xi, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine war by phone

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have spoken by phone two months after Beijing said it wanted to act as peace mediator in Russia’s war against Ukraine and after Xi visited Moscow last month. Zelenskyy said that he had “a long and meaningful phone call” with Xi on Wednesday. His press officer said Zelenskyy and Xi spoke for nearly an hour. Zelenskyy said he believes the call as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China will give a powerful impetus to bilateral relations. The call was reported by state media in China. China Central Television said Beijing intends to send an envoy to Kyiv to discuss “a political settlement” for the war.

