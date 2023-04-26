Nepal to give priority to relations with India, China

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s foreign minister says the new government led by a Communist prime minister will be giving priority to enhancing relationship with both its giant neighbors India and China, but won’t use them against each other for its own benefit. Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud told The Associated Press in an interview that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is set to make his first official trip abroad to India since taking over power earlier this year. The two Asian giants compete for influence over the tiny nation, showering it with financial aid and investments. Saud says the government would continue to maintain good relationship with both countries and would not do anything to hamper ties with either of the neighbors.

