Punishment or prevention: California debates fentanyl crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have authored more than 30 bills in the Legislature this year to address fentanyl. But some of those bills have stalled. They are caught up in a philosophical dispute between lawmakers about the best way to address the crisis. Republicans and some moderate Democrats favor public safety measures that would increase prison sentences for dealers. Other Democrats oppose those bills, and instead want to see more focus on prevention programs. Some public safety focused bills will have hearings on Thursday. The fentanyl crisis is killing roughly 110 people in the state each week.

