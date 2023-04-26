Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:47 AM

Sudan military: Former ruler al-Bashir in military hospital

KTVZ

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s military said Wednesday that former autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir was being held in a military-run hospital, giving its first official statement on his location since violence in the capital Khartoum raised questions over his whereabouts.

The military says al-Bashir, former Defense Minister Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein and other former officials had been moved to the military-run Aliyaa hospital before clashes broke out across the country on April. 15.

Al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 amid a popular uprising. Both al-Bashir and Hussien are wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes related to Darfur conflict.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content