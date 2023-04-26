Turkish president cancels campaign stops over health issue

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has canceled a day of election campaigning to rest at home, a day after he was forced to briefly interrupt a television interview over a stomach complaint. Recep Tayyip Erdogan was being interviewed live late on Tuesday when the program suddenly stopped. When the interview resumed around 20 minutes later, Erdogan, 69, explained that he had developed a serious “stomach flu” and apologized for the interruption. He announced that the vice president would represent him during a series of events on Wednesday and he would return to the campaign trail on Thursday. Erdogan is seeking a third term in office as president in elections on May 14.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.