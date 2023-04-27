7,100 Native American remains could be laid to rest in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thousands of Native American remains in Ohio could finally be laid to rest under a provision that has cleared the state’s House of Representatives. Wednesday’s passage of the provision in the state operating budget marks the start of a process that tribal members have waited on for decades. A nonprofit that works to preserve Ohio history has more than 7,000 ancestral remains in its possession. The Columbus Dispatch reports that the provision paves the way for the nonprofit to use 6 acres set aside for intertribal burial grounds to bury the remains. But the nonprofit can’t use the land for that purpose until it’s designated a burial ground by the Legislature. That must clear the state Senate as part of the budget.

