Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:38 AM

California to vote on ambitious locomotive emission rule

KTVZ

By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/Report for America

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Air Resources Board plans to vote on a first-in-the-nation, ambitious rule limiting rail pollution. The goal is to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions from locomotives. The standards would also reduce a group of chemicals that contribute to the formation of smog. They could improve air quality for people living near railyards and ports. The standards would need approval from the Biden administration. They follow rules approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to cut emissions from heavy trucks. The proposed locomotive rule is part of the state’s plan to establish itself as a global leader in the fight against climate change.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content