California to vote on ambitious locomotive emission rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Air Resources Board plans to vote on a first-in-the-nation, ambitious rule limiting rail pollution. The goal is to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions from locomotives. The standards would also reduce a group of chemicals that contribute to the formation of smog. They could improve air quality for people living near railyards and ports. The standards would need approval from the Biden administration. They follow rules approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to cut emissions from heavy trucks. The proposed locomotive rule is part of the state’s plan to establish itself as a global leader in the fight against climate change.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

