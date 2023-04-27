Culture war clash gives Kansas new medication abortion law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas clinics will be required to tell patients that medication abortions can be stopped using a drug regimen that the providers consider ineffective and potentially dangerous. That’s because of a legislative vote Thursday in the nation’s ongoing partisan culture war. The Republican-controlled state Senate voted 29-11 along party lines to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the medication abortion “reversal” measure. The GOP-controlled House overrode the veto Wednesday and the new law takes effect July 1. Kelly vetoed more than a dozen bills restricting abortion providers, rolling back transgender rights or enacting other conservative policy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.