Former Czech soccer head gets prison term for fraud

PRAGUE (AP) — The former head of the Czech Republic soccer association has been convicted of fraud and sentenced to six years in prison. Prague’s Municipal Court also fined Miroslav Pelta $235,000 and banned him from executive positions for five years. The court issued the verdict in a retrial of the case after it handed Pelta the same sentence in 2021. An appeals court canceled that ruling. The court also sentenced former deputy education minister Simona Kratochvilova to six-and-a-half years in prison in the same case. The two have denied wrongdoing and still can appeal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.