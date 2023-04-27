Group: Turkish troops shooting Syrian civilians along border

BEIRUT (AP) — An international human rights group says Turkish border guards have been indiscriminately shooting at Syrian civilians along the border with the war-wrecked country, as well as using excessive force against asylum seekers and migrants trying to cross into Turkey. Human Rights Watch said on Thursday the Turkish government should investigate and hold accountable border guards responsible for “these grave human rights violations, including unlawful killings.” The shootings are the latest in similar incidents in recent years and they come after the Feb. 6, earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria killing over 50,000 people, including more than 6,000 in Syria.

