Microsoft’s ‘good guy’ approach frays in UK gaming battle

Microsoft’s charm offensive with the world’s governments is starting to lose some of its luster as the software giant is confronting its toughest antitrust scrutiny since co-founder Bill Gates was in charge. A blow came this week when British regulators said they would block Microsoft’s planned $69-billlion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard, threatening to undermine what could be the priciest-ever tech acquisition. Microsoft’s policy chief responded by calling it a “bad day for Britain” that could make it an unattractive place to do business and warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government “it needs to look hard” at the role of its antitrust regulator.

