Missing yacht with 3 Russians, 2 Egyptians reaches safety

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A missing yacht with three Russians and two Egyptians onboard has reached safety in Djibouti in east Africa, after going missing for days following a reported attack off the coast of Yemen. Owner Dmitriy Chuguevskiy told The Associated Press that the vessel reached Djibouti on Thursday after being held for several days by authorities off the coast of neighboring Eritrea. He said bullet holes in the ship after an attack off Yemen had raised the suspicions of Eritrean authorities. Regional maritime officials and Eritrea’s Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the vessel. Chuguevskiy and Russia’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia had earlier this week reported the 30 Minutes’ disappearance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.