NATO allies send 1,500 combat vehicles, 230 tanks to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of NATO says the military alliance’s member countries have delivered more than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine amid its war with Russia. That gives Kyiv a bigger punch just as it appears poised to launch a counteroffensive. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that member countries have sent to Ukraine more than 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, as well as “vast amounts of ammunition.” He says the allies have also trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian brigades, which would be about 30,000 troops. Stoltenberg said in Brussels that the deliveries “will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory.”

By DAVID RISING and LORNE COOK Associated Press

