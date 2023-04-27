NY judges will get more power in setting bail, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Judges in New York will be getting more discretion to jail people awaiting trial. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday night announced that a legislative deal is in place to tweak the state’s bail laws, a policy change fiercely resisted by some of fellow Democrats. The governor held a state Capitol news conference to announce a “conceptual agreement” on a $229 billion state budget with legislative leaders. Besides setting targets for state spending, the budget includes a range of policy proposals including the bail changes, a minimum wage hike and allowing more charter schools in New York City.

By MAYSOON KHAN and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press

