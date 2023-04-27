Police release details on Canada stabbings that left 11 dead
Associated Press
MELFORT, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police have released details about a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 17 injured inside and around the James Smith Cree Nation on Sept. 4, but said they may never know why the assailant went on the killing spree. Myles Sanderson, the 32-year-old accused in the attacks, died in police custody a few days later. Supt. Joshua Graham, the officer in charge of major crimes, said Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien Sanderson went to the First Nation to deal drugs on Sept. 1. Throughout their time in the community, they attacked some residents and stole a vehicle.