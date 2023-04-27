Saucepans clang anew in France against Macron’s pension law

PARIS (AP) — Protesters have loudly banged pots and pans near a castle where French President Emmanuel Macron was to make a speech. Saucepan protests have become a popular way to voice anger at a resented new law raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. Similar actions were staged in several parts of France Thursday where government members were scheduled to travel. Macron said that France needs reforms, “even if they are unpopular, because if we don’t, we cannot create wealth and be able to redistribute it.” The hard-left CGT union also staged scattered protests. France’s main unions are planning to hold nationwide protests on May 1 to coincide with International Workers’ Day.

