Teens accused in rock-throwing death took ‘memento’ photo

DENVER (AP) — Three Colorado teens accused of driving around and throwing large rocks at passing cars, one of which investigators say killed a 20-year-old woman, allegedly circled back to take a photo of her crashed car as a “memento.” Court documents released Thursday say one of the teens told investigators that all three of them got excited every time they hit a car with a rock. However, he acknowledged he felt “a hint of guilt” passing by the car where authorities say Alexa Bartell died after being hit in the head with a rock last week.

