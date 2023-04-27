University official gets prison for defrauding school

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida college administrator has been sentenced to one year and three months in federal prison for defrauding the school out of $155,000 during a website redesign project. Court records show that 47-year-old Brian Carroll was sentenced Monday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in January to felony wire fraud. According to court documents, Carroll was serving as the executive vice president of Southeastern University in 2016 when he became involved in a project to redesign the website and digital brand of the university’s President. Prosecutors say the university agreed to pay a limited liability company controlled by Carroll $185,000 for the project, while Carroll hired another company to do the actual work for $30,000.

