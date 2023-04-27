Vermont forms reconciliation panel after eugenics apology

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — Two years ago, the Vermont Legislature apologized to all Vermonters and their families who were harmed by state-sanctioned eugenics policies started in the early 1900s. The policies targeted Native Americans, French Canadians and disabled and poor people, leading to institutionalizations and sterilizations. Legislators also vowed to do more. Now a truth and reconciliation commission has been formed to create a public record of discrimination against certain marginalized populations caused by state laws and policies. The three commissioners appointed last month will make recommendations for repairing the damage and preventing it from happening again.

