Biden to huddle with top donors as 2024 effort kicks off

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses will fete about 150 of the Democratic Party’s top donors in Washington Friday evening. They are laying the groundwork for their reelection campaign, which is expected to need to raise well over $1 billion. The summit is not a fundraiser, and it was not clear how many of the attendees had yet cut checks to Biden’s campaign. Rather, it is billed as a strategy session for high-dollar donors and fundraisers who will tap their networks to help fund Biden’s campaign over the next 18 months. In addition to a Friday evening dinner, top Biden advisers and his campaign co-chairs will brief attendees on Saturday on the campaign’s strategy ahead of the 2024 race.

