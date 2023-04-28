Chile, Peru discuss safe passage for stranded migrants

TACNA, Peru (AP) — Stranded for five days under the scorching desert sun alongside a highway, Venezuelan Rosmary Morales looks on helplessly at a wall of police officers blocking her passage into Peru. The 45-year-old waits alongside hundreds of others that have set up a makeshift refugee camp near the border they can’t cross because they lack the proper documentation. Morales is among the Venezuelans, Colombians and Haitians stranded for two weeks along the Chile-Peru border, eager to head home at time when lawmakers on both sides of the border are proposing penalties for undocumented migration at a time when migrants are increasingly being blamed for rising crime.

