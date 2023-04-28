Global Citizen NOW summit yields commitments, big and small

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Global Citizen NOW conference was packed with calls to action and urgent requests for involvement because climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a global debt crisis have erased decades of progress, pushing hundreds of millions of people back into extreme poverty. This reversal is why Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans turned the two-day Global Citizen NOW conference, which wrapped up Friday night in New York, into a collection of calls to action. Political, business, philanthropic and cultural leaders urged Global Citizen supporters, especially younger generations, to tackle the causes concerning them.

