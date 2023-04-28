Gov’s office: Tennessee session on guns likely after July 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office says a special lawmaking session dedicated to possible changes to the state’s gun laws in the wake of a deadly school shooting last month would likely have to take place after July 4. On Friday, the Republican governor’s spokesperson, Jade Byers, said the office offered lawmakers a list of potential dates for the special session from May through August. She says initial feedback from legislative leaders found that sometime after July 4 is likely. Last week, Republican lawmakers sped up to finish their annual session without taking action on a gun control plan offered by Lee. The proposal aims to keep guns away from people who could harm themselves or others.

