Guards on famous yacht mistakenly shoot at Yemen Coast Guard
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Private armed guards aboard a famous yacht once owned by the late Welsh actor Richard Burton have opened fire on Yemeni Coast Guard members after mistaking them for pirates, sparking a gunfight in the Gulf of Aden. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was wounded. The incident Friday off Yemen appearing to involve the Kalizma shows the danger faced by both shippers and security forces in the waters off the Arab world’s poorest country, even as it remains crucial for global commerce. Authorities initially thought it was an attack. However, a private intelligence firm says the guards aboard the ship mistook the Yemenis for pirates and opened fire.